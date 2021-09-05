Iran COVID-19 update: 25,870 news cases, 610 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,430 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,129,407.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 610 people since Sat., bringing the death toll to 110,674

So far, 4,362,814 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,689 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

HJ/