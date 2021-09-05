  1. Iran
Sep 5, 2021, 2:31 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 25,870 news cases, 610 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 25,870 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 610 people have lost their lives since Sat.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,430 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,129,407.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 610 people since Sat., bringing the death toll to 110,674

So far, 4,362,814 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,689 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

