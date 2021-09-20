Efforts underway to resume intl. commercial flights in Kabul

Domestic flights and cargo flights carrying aid items are operating and authorities are working to solve a number of technical problems for the resumption of all commercial international flights, Hamadani told Xinhua.

He made the remarks after local media reported earlier in the day that the airport has launched international flights.

The Kabul airport were damaged with its many facilities destroyed during the withdrawal of the last US-led forces and US-led evacuation flights in late August, according to him.

However, Hamadani also confirmed a few commercial flights had been conducted after planes from Pakistan, Iran and Qatar had landed and took off in the airport in recent weeks.

Afghans trying to travel abroad have been facing difficulties as no plane tickets are available due to the suspension of international flights since the Taliban took over Kabul on Aug. 15

KI/PR