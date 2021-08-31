Taliban attack to take Panjshir repelled

Some media outlets citing sources close to Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the Resistance Front in Panjshir, reported that the Taliban had attacked the province but their attacks have been repelled.

Tolo News reported that Taliban forces attacked Panjshir from several directions on Monday, but Resistance forces repelled the Taliban attacks. It is said that the conflict is underway in some places.

A member of the Popular Resistance Front in Panjshir province said that the Taliban attacked the province from the west of Panjshir last night, which was repelled by the Popular Resistance Front. According to him, at least eight Taliban members were killed and several others were wounded in the clashes.

The Taliban had previously said they would resolve the Panjshir issue through dialogue. The reports come as the Taliban announced from the beginning of its presence in Kabul that it intended to resolve the Panjshir issue through negotiations.

On the other hand, Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, had previously said that if the inclusive government in Afghanistan came to power, he would be willing not to seek revenge for his father's blood.

The move comes as international media reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning that the last US plane had just left Kabul airport to evacuate Afghanistan from foreign occupying forces.

