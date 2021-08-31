Taliban declares victory as last US troops leave Afghanistan

The Taliban on Tuesday morning addressed the media at the Kabul airport hours after the exit of US troops on the final deadline for withdrawal. The Taliban have said the “victory” belongs to all Afghans, India Today reported.

Taliban leaders symbolically walked across the Kabul international airport's runway after the US withdrawal to mark their victory.

According to Aljazeera, Taliban fighters fired their guns into the air in celebration in the Afghan capital as the United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan

“This victory belongs to us all,” said the Taliban spokesperson at the Kabul airport where he was accompanied by a host of other leaders of the group.

Zabihullah Mujahid further added, “We want good diplomatic relations with the whole world.”

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a live stream posted by a Talib as he walked through the Kabul airport facility, "The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory.”

Taliban officials filmed the empty airfield at the Kabul airport on their mobile phones, surrounded by special forces members of the group.

RHM/PR