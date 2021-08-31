Ansarullah urges US, Saudi Arabia to withdraw from Yemen

A senior member of Yemen's popular Ansarullah resistance movement Mohammad Ali al-Houthi in a tweet wrote, "With the departure of the last American colonizer from Afghanistan, I call on the United States and its Saudi ally to draw up a plan to withdraw from Yemen."

"The Yemeni people want stability and peace, and they do not accept occupation and guardianship, even if the conflicts last a long time," he added.

International media reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning that the last US plane has left Kabul airport to evacuate Afghanistan from foreign occupying forces.

According to CNN, the US departure marks the end of a fraught, chaotic, and bloody exit from the United States' longest war.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

