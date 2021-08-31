US occupation brought Afghanistan nothing but destruction

Referring to the latest developments in Afghanistan, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "20 years of US occupation brought Afghanistan nothing but death & destruction."

"It's now a historic opportunity for Afghan leaders to put an end to their people's plight by ending violence & forming an inclusive government," he added.

"#Iran stands with the brotherly nation of #Afghanistan," the diplomat noted.

International media reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning that the last US plane has left Kabul airport to evacuate Afghanistan from foreign occupying forces.

According to CNN, the US departure marks the end of a fraught, chaotic, and bloody exit from the United States' longest war.

ZZ/5293923