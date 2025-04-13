US conducts fresh attacks on Yemen’s Saada prov.

These news sources announced that the US warplanes bombarded Al-Mahadhir area in the city of Sahar in Saada province, as Almasirah reported.

The US and UK, in support of the criminal Zionist regime, have launched airstrikes against Yemen since March 16, 2025, targeting residential areas and civilian centers in the Arab country.

Yemenis have declared their vivid support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MA/6433746