  1. Politics
Apr 13, 2025, 5:43 PM

US conducts fresh attacks on Yemen’s Saada prov.

US conducts fresh attacks on Yemen’s Saada prov.

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Local media in Yemen on Sunday reported the new US airstrikes on Saada province in Yemen.

These news sources announced that the US warplanes bombarded Al-Mahadhir area in the city of Sahar in Saada province, as Almasirah reported.

The US and UK, in support of the criminal Zionist regime, have launched airstrikes against Yemen since March 16, 2025, targeting residential areas and civilian centers in the Arab country.

Yemenis have declared their vivid support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MA/6433746

News ID 230517

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News