Yemen launches drone attack to S Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

A Saudi coalition spokesman claimed that Saudi Arabia’s air defenses has intercepted and destroyed two bombed UAVs flying from Yemen towards “Khamis Mushait” in southwest Saudi Arabia.

Spokesman of Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen Colonel Turki al-Maliki declined to mention the type of Yemeni drones.

Yemeni forces have so far not responded to a claim raised in this regard.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

MA/IRN84431491