Iran armed forces have strengthened deterrence, defense power

Speaking at a meeting of a group of commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday, he emphasized that strengthening the defense and deterrence capabilities, producing advanced equipment and weapons, holding numerous and high-quality exercises, complete coordinating between the armed forces, contributing to the progress and construction of the country, complete synergy between the field and diplomacy, and cooperation with the government to realize the slogan of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025) entitled “Investments for Production” were among the salient programs and measures taken by the country’s armed forces.

Referring to the events happened in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025), both in Iran and the region, General Bagheri recalled the global awakening on the issue of Palestine and the historic resistance of the people of Gaza and Lebanon against the crimes of the Zionist regime as proud peaks in the fight against oppression, and commemorated the name and memory of the martyred commanders of the resistance movement.

He went on to express his thanks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in supporting the country's defense sector, adding that the armed forces of the country are in full readiness with the full support of the people and will make their utmost efforts to neutralize the enemies' malicious plots and conspiracies.

MNA