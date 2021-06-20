Yemen launches extensive drone operations against Saudis

Arab media reported on Sunday morning the extensive drone operations of the Yemeni armed forces against the Saudi coalition.

A report by Sky News quoted a spokesman for the Saudi coalition as saying that 17 drones had been fired by Yemeni forces at targets in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi coalition claimed that it has intercepted six of these drones before they hit the ground.

"We are taking the necessary measures to protect ourselves in accordance with international law," a spokesman for the Saudi coalition was quoted as saying by Al-Jazeera.

Yemeni forces have not yet issued any statement regarding the attack.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Saturday that the Yemeni army's drone unit targeted the King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait.

Al-Masirah quoted Saree as saying that the airbase in southern Saudi Arabia was targeted by a Qasef 2k drone.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation, and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment, and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

ZZ/FNA14000330000017