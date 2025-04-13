Russia may deploy nuclear weapons in space: NATO chief

Rutte told the German newspaper about the alliance's concerns of growing threats in space. For instance, Moscow may be considering placing nuclear weapons in orbit.

Damaging satellites in space would affect global communications and monitoring and cause catastrophic consequences for Earth, he said.

Rutte said that in response to new security challenges beyond the atmosphere, NATO allies were sharing intelligence, establishing new national space commands and developing smaller, more maneuverable and better-protected satellites.

In May 2024, United States Space Command said a satellite launched by Russia was a weapon capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit.

