Ukraine says 32 killed in Russian strike on Sumy

Two ballistic missiles struck the heart of the city around 10:15 a.m. local time as people gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials, Canadian CBC News reported.

Images posted from the scene on official channels showed lines of black body bags lying on the side of the road, while more bodies were seen wrapped in foil blankets among the debris. Video footage also showed fire crews as they fought to extinguish the shells of burnt-out cars among the rubble from damaged buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing and said "dozens" had been killed in the double missile attack.

"According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people," he said.

The attack on Sumy is the second large-scale attack to claim civilian lives in just over a week, following a deadly missile strike on Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 that killed some 20 people, including nine children.

Zelenskyy also called for a global response to the attack. "Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves," he said.

The strike highlights the urgent need to impose a ceasefire on Russia, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on X on Sunday.

MNA