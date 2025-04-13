Harvard professors sue over Trump's review of $9bn in funding

The Harvard faculty chapter of the American Association of University Professors and the national arm of the academic organization said in a lawsuit, opens new tab filed on Friday in a Boston federal court that the administration was trying to unlawfully undermine academic freedom and free speech on the school's campus, Reuters news agency reported.

The lawsuit was filed alongside a motion for a temporary restraining order.

It also noted that the federal government’s review of the university’s funding was “arbitrary or capricious” because it did not provide a reasoned explanation for threatening to withdraw the funds.

A Harvard University spokesperson confirmed to the media that the university had received a letter from a federal task force earlier this month outlining policy demands tied to nearly $9 billion in federal funding.

The Harvard Crimson and other outlets reported that among the demands outlined in the letter by the federal task force are the elimination of Harvard’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and a ban on masks at campus protests.

