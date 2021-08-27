Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 4.8 million

According to the statement released on Friday by the Iranian Health Ministry, 36,279 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 4,799 of whom were hospitalized.

Some 571 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 105,287, it added.

The statement went on to say that 4,084,991 patients out of a total of 4,869,414infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,817 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the ministry noted, adding that 28,438,161 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

