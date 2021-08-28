  1. Iran
Aug 28, 2021, 2:46 PM

Iran registers over 26,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 26,034 COVID-19 infections and 614 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Saturday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,895,448 with the death toll standing at 105,901.

Over the last 24 hours, 26,034 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,002 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

7,845 patients are in critical condition while 4,117,098 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 28.55 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, according to the ministry's statement.

