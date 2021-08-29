Coronavirus death toll in Iran tops 106,482

According to the statement released on Sunday by the Iranian Health Ministry, 31,516 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,614 of whom were hospitalized.

Some 581 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 106,482, it added.

The statement went on to say that 4,146,742 patients out of a total of 4,926,964 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,877 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the ministry noted, adding that 28,668,156 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

