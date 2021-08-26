COVID-19 infects 36,758, kills 694 in Iran in 24 hours

According to the statement released on Thursday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,833,135 with the death toll standing at 104,716.

Over the last 24 hours, 36,758 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,940 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

7,788 patients are in critical condition while 4,053,022 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far 28,330, 070 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the ministry noted.

