Covid-19 kills 665, infects 39,983 Iranians in past 24 hours

The Iranian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday as many as 39,983 new patients with Covid 19 were identified in the country, of which 4,871 were admitted to hospitals.

The total number of Covid 19 patients in the country has increased to 4,796,377.

The statement added that during the past 24 hours since yesterday, 665 Covid-19 patients lost 19 lives and the overall death toll from the disease reached 104,022.

So far, 4,20,844 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

7,755 patients with Covid 19 are being cared for in the intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals across the country.

So far, 28,213,229 Covid 19 tests have been carried out in the country.

Currently, 359 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contractions, 59 cities are orange-coded with medium risk, and 30 cities are classfied as yellow-coded with a low risk of contractions.

The daily death toll from the Covid-19 in Iran hit a new record high of 709 people on Tuesday.

KI/5289095