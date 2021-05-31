Iran, Sri Lanka poised to enhance cultural ties

A special discussion between Iranian Ambassador and Women and Child Development, Pre-schools and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and School Services State Minister Piyal Nishantha De Silva was held in Colombo on Monday.

State Minister of Sri Lanka Piyal Nishantha de Silva pointed to strengthening long-lasting and historical relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that Sri Lanka has established enhanced relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of Investment, tourism promotion, and education, Daily News reported.

The Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, for his part, pointed out that effective steps would be taken to uplift and promote relations with Sri Lanka in tourism and investments fields.

MA/PR