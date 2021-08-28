Top diplomats felicitate new Iranian foreign minister

After Hossein Amir-Abdollahian became the Iranian foreign minister on Wednesday following securing a confidence vote at the parliament, congratulatory messages are pouring in. Following the congratulatory messages from the Russian, Yemeni, Kuwaiti, and Azeri foreign ministers, the foreign ministers of Armenia, Nicaragua, Syria, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon have also taken the lead to congratulate their new Iranian counterpart.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him evermore success in the new position.

In his message, he expressed hope that amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and Armenia would be further expanded in the new administration.

Islamic Republic of Iran plays an important role in South Caucasus and Armenia is diligently pursuing the issue of deepening dialogue in various fields and in order to strengthen bilateral relations, Mirzoyan emphasized.

Sirodjiddin Muhriddin Foreign Minister of Tajikistan also sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and emphasized the need for expansion of bilateral relations in all areas.

Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart and expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and Nicaragua would witness evermore and strengthened ties in future.

In his congratulatory message, he said that Nicaragua is ready to strengthen its friendly and amicable relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his confirmation as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his message, Mekdad emphasized the need for continuation of cooperation between foreign ministries of the two countries in line with securing common interests.

In a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani emphasized the need for deepening bilateral ties and welcomed active and good neighborhood policy of the country in the new administration.

Fuad Hussein Iraqi Foreign Minister also sent a congratulatory message to newly-appointed foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and wished him success in the new position.

Turning to Baghdad Regional Summit which is going to be held in Iraq on Aug, 28, Hussein said that importance of presence of Islamic Republic of Iran in the Summit is a great opportunity for continuation of dialogues in the region.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran’s support for Iraq is the perpetual policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zeina Aker Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon also congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need for expansion of bilateral cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields.

MA/5290553/5290546/5290560/5290528/5290520/5290405