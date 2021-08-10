Boosting regional stability priority of Iran foreign policy

Strengthening peace and stability in the region is one of the most important foreign policy priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran has always supported the free passage of ships in the region, said the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lisbon.

Addressing the Portuguese Foreign Ministry as well as political, parliamentary, and cultural figures, the statement comes in response to baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the recent tanker attack off the coast of Oman.

The Zionist regime and the US government have accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of attacking Mercer Street without providing convincing and reasonable prooves.

Iran rejects the allegations, warning against any adventurous actions through the use of force or the threat by the United States and the Zionist Regime, the statement said.

Iran will respond to any attack by anyone against the interests and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran anywhere, it stressed.

RHM/5278293