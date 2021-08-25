  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2021

New Iran FM names neighbors as '#1 priority'

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – In his first tweet after being confirmed as the new Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated the priority of ties with neighbors.

"My honor to be confirmed by the parliament to represent the great nation of #Iran in the arena of foreign policy & int'l relations," he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

He won 270 yes votes on Wednesday from the Iranian Parliament to be named Ebrahim Raeisi's foreign minister. 

"Determined to follow balanced, active, & smart diplomacy based on principles of dignity, wisdom, & prudence," added the diplomat, highlighting, "Neighbors & Asia #1 priority."

Earlier, former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated him for the new post. 

Also, Russian and Kuwaiti foreign ministers were among the first foreign officials who facilitated Amir-Abdollahian over the confirmation. 

