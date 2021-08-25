New Iran FM names neighbors as '#1 priority'

"My honor to be confirmed by the parliament to represent the great nation of #Iran in the arena of foreign policy & int'l relations," he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

He won 270 yes votes on Wednesday from the Iranian Parliament to be named Ebrahim Raeisi's foreign minister.

"Determined to follow balanced, active, & smart diplomacy based on principles of dignity, wisdom, & prudence," added the diplomat, highlighting, "Neighbors & Asia #1 priority."

Earlier, former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated him for the new post.

Also, Russian and Kuwaiti foreign ministers were among the first foreign officials who facilitated Amir-Abdollahian over the confirmation.