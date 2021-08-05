Regional security should be ensured by regional states

Raeisi stressed that the security of the region should be ensured by the countries of the region themselves, adding, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to use its potentials to establish lasting peace and prevent bloodshed in Afghanistan.”

Saying that the people of Iran and Afghanistan have rooted, religious and civilizational relations, the President said "Iran wants the security, welfare and dignity of the Afghan people and has not and will not fail to help achieve this goal."

Ayatollah Raeisi described the conspiracies of foreigners as the root cause of insecurity and tension in Afghanistan, saying, "Undoubtedly, with the reduction of the presence of American forces in Afghanistan, their provocations will continue in different ways, because their interests lies in insecurity.”

Emphasising the importance of the Iranian government's cooperation with the legitimate government of Afghanistan in the peace and stability process in the country, the President said, "Afghanistan's security must be ensured by the Afghans themselves and Iran is ready to assist and cooperate in this regard to achieve lasting peace and justice so that the Afghan people’s suffering can be alleviated.”

The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani also congratulated Ayatollah Raeisi on his election and expressed hope that a new chapter in Tehran-Kabul relations would begin, adding, "Afghanistan wants to develop its political and economic relations with Iran in all fields."

Emphasising that Tehran has key potentials and influence in creating regional security, the President of Afghanistan said, "Iran has a prominent role and position in the stability and security of the region, and we call on Iran to take advantage of its capacities for cooperation in the path to establishing lasting security in Afghanistan.”

Ashraf Ghani also appreciated the hosting of Afghan refugees by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Raeisi hopes for finalization of Iran-Russia coop. document

Speaking with the Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday afternoon, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi described the volume of Iran-Russia interactions as good but insufficient, saying, "Tehran-Moscow relations should enter a new era, and major steps need to be taken for their development.”

Expressing that the cooperation between Iran and Russia can be effective and a deterrent against unilateralism, the President expressed hope that the Comprehensive Document of Cooperation between the two countries would be finalised in order to maximise cooperation.

Pointing out that there is no obstacle to the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries, Raeisi said, "We are pleased with Russia's economic progress and growth towards self-reliance and we are determined to implement the policies of Economy of Resistance to promote resilience to economic shocks, especially against the oppressive sanctions of the United States and Europe.”

In this meeting, the Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin also congratulated Raeisi for his election and wished him success on behalf of himself and President Vladimir Putin, emphasising the need to improve cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

He also expressed the readiness of the Russian Parliament for playing a role in this regard, saying, "Your proposal to finalise the document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Russia will be conveyed to Mr Putin.”

The Speaker of the Russian State Duma also stated that his country has always supported the development of relations with Iran in various fields, adding, "Relations between the two countries are still far from the desired level, and I will do my part to accelerate the improvement of the level of relations within the framework of parliamentary relations with Iran."

"Sanctions against Iran and Russia were imposed with the aim of weakening our countries, but we will overcome these obstacles together to promote interactions and progress," he said.

Raeisi hails Iran, Turkey potentials for enhancing coop.

Speaking in a meeting with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop on Thursday afternoon, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi described Iran-Turkey relations as more than just neighbourly relations and said, "Common beliefs have brought the people of the two countries very close to each other.”

Pointing out that the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the forthcoming term is to develop relations to their highest level in various fields with the friendly and brotherly country of Turkey, the President added, "Tehran and Ankara have good potentials to develop relations in all fields, and the promotion of cooperation between the two countries can further promote regional and international cooperation.”

Referring to the priority of good neighbourliness policy in the foreign policy of the new government, the President said, "The success of good neighbourliness policy requires the development and deepening of multilateral ties between Iran and Turkey."

In this meeting, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop congratulated Raeisi on his election and wished him success on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the new President of Iran and said, "The relations between Iran and Turkey are beyond good relations between two neighbours and are very important for the realisation of peace in the international stage.”

He also expressed hope that with the forthcoming meeting of the Supreme Council of Cooperation between Iran and Turkey, a big step would be taken towards the promotion of cooperation between the two countries.

The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey expressed concern over the developments in Afghanistan, noting that the lack of proper progress in the peace process in Afghanistan has created a security vacuum in the country and therefore Iran and Turkey should strengthen their cooperation to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Iran to spare no effort to deepen security in region

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says Tehran will do its utmost to establish and deepen peace and security in the region.

Pointing to all-out efforts for establishing sustainable peace and security in the region, Raeisi said “We consider conflict and tension is in favor of no party and we will spare no effort to deepen peace and security among regional countries.”

He made the remarks in a Wed. meeting with the visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who arrived in Tehran hours ago to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President.

Raeisi also touched upon potentials for developing bilateral relations between Iran and Armenia, adding Tehran is determined to enhance level of ties.

Pashinyan, for his part, congratulated Raeisi for his election as the Iranian president and hoped for increased bilateral cooperation in the new term. Yerevan is fully ready to expand and strengthen relations with Tehran, he stressed.

Iran-Algeria ties friendly, constructive

Raeisi also held a separate meeting with Aymen Benabderrahmane, Algerian Prime Minister, on Wednesday.

The Iranian President referred to friendly and constructive relations between the two states since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, adding that the priority of his administration is expanding ties with neighbors and Islamic countries.

For his part, Benabderrahmane said that Algeria has given 1.5 martyrs in the fight against colonialism, and hence, the foreign policy of the country is based on defending the oppressed.

He also voiced his country’s determination and interest in boosting trade ties with Iran.

Islamic Republic wants to see a powerful Iraq

President Raeisi said that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said, the Islamic Republic wants to see a powerful Iraq.

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with the visiting Iraqi President Barham Salih who arrived in the Iranian capital this morning to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Raeisi.

Any step taken for increasing Iraq’s power and cutting the hands of foreigners will lead to progress in Iraq, Raeisi said.

In maintaining the territorial integrity and security of Iraq, Iran has spared no effort and has even given the blood of one of its dearest children General Soleimani, he added.

For his part, Salih said that even the eight years of war by dictator Saddam against Iran could not interrupt friendly relations between the two nations.

Pointing to the need for redefining security arrangements in the region, he said that guiding regional developments to the path of stability and security is not possible without the presence of independent Iran and Iraq.

Iran sees no limit in developing ties with Iraq

President Raeisi said that Tehran sees no limit in the process of strengthening relations with Iraq in different fields.

He made the remarks in a Thursday meeting in Tehran with the head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan.

Pointing to religious, cultural, and historical commonalities between Iran and Iraq, Raeisi said his administration has put developing ties with Baghdad among priorities.

Marking the sacrifices of resistance leaders martyrs General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the fight against terrorism, Raeisi said “The American government explicitly took the responsibility of this big crime. This was practically a state terrorism and they should respond to world’s public opinion.”

For his part, Faiq said he is sure Tehran-Baghdad ties in different political and economic fields will improve during the term of the new Iranian administration.

