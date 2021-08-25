South Korea seeking to revive trade relations with Iran

The South Korean ambassador to Tehran said that his country seeks to revive trade relations with Iran, adding that Iran's dissatisfaction with South Korea's stance on US sanctions is sensible.

The South Korean ambassador made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in Tehran on Tuesday.

Yun Kang-hyeon pointed to a previous meeting he had held with the former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, saying that the then Iranian president had expressed his frustration with the South Korean stance on the US sanctions against Iran.

'Iran, Russia had good experience in fight against terrorism'

Deputy Coordinator of Iranian Defense Ministry said that Iran and Russia have had successful experience in field of regional and international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism and defeating ISIL in Syria.

Brigadier General Saeed Shabanian, Deputy Coordinator of Iranian Defense Ministry made the remarks in his meeting with Russian Deputy Ministry of Defense Colonel General Alexander Fomin in Moscow on Tuesday.

While congratulating the successful holding of the International Military and Technical Forum ARMY 2021 in Russia, Shabanian stated that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to hosting several sports, including scuba diving, Sea cup and Lords of Weapons, will participate in military competitions that will be held in other countries such as Russia.

Pakistan FM to visit Iran to discuss Afghanistan, mutual ties

Pakistan's FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi will travel to four countries in the region, including Iran on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and increasing bilateral relations, Pakistan Foreign Ministry announced.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Qureshi is scheduled to pay official visits to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran from August 24 to August 26.

During the Pakistani Foreign Minister's visit to these countries, he will hold high-level meetings to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and increasing bilateral relations with each of these countries.

Iran rejects claim on hijacking in Kabul

Some reports and sources claimed that a Ukrainian plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified people.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday, "Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians."

US journalist claims IAEA penned letter to Iran last week

US journalist Laurence Norman has claimed on Twitter that the IAEA wrote a letter to Iran last week calling for more access to its nuclear sites.

Wall Street Journal journalist has said in a tweet that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) penned a letter to Iran last week to ask for more monitoring of Iranian nuclear sites.

Ukraine Foreign Ministry rejects hijacking of plane in Kabul

Rejecting reports that a Ukrainian plane had been hijacked in Afghanistan, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said all Ukrainian planes had returned home safely.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rejected the reports following the news published that a Ukrainian plane had been hijacked from Kabul airport and flown to Iran.

In response to questions about the hijacking of a plane in Kabul, Oleg Nikolenk, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said, "No Ukrainian planes have been hijacked in Kabul or anywhere else. Reports of hijackings in the media are not true."

Iran calls for increase of humanitarian aid transfer to Syria

Referring to the West sanctions against Syria, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs called for an increase and acceleration in the transfer of international humanitarian aid to the country.

Ali-Asghar Khaji made the remarks in his phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria.

Iran Volleyball Federation's ultimatum to S. Korea's Vixtorm

Iran Volleyball Federation has given an ultimatum to South Korean Suwon KEPCO Vixtorm for returning player Bardia Saadat to Iran by August 24.

In a letter to Vixtorm, the Iranian federation has urged the team to return Saadat according to the rules of the FIVB, the clubs are obliged to release players from May 15 to October 15 to their national teams.

Leila Hosseini judging at Apricot Tree Ujan Doc. Film Fest

Leila Hosseini has been appointed as a judge at the 7th Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival will be held from August 22 to 29, 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Zarif outlines his future plans

In the last days of his tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran outlined his future plans.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "After four decades of diplomacy, I move on to full-time teaching and research."

Judiciary head:

Iran becomes fifth country to acquire DNA identification kits

The head of Iran Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i has said that Iran has become the 5th country to acquire genetic identification kits and homogenizers technology.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i made the remarks on Tuesday morning during a visit to the Tehran Forensic Medicine Center on the anniversary of the National Day of Doctor (Avessina birthday).

The Judiciary head touched upon the necessity of acquiring modern equipment with high accuracy in forensic medical centers due to the sensitivity of their work.

Covid-19 claims 709 lives in Iran since Mon.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 40,623 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 709 people have lost their lives since Monday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,487 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

