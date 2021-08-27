FM Amir-Abdollahian holds talks with FM Qureshi in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Thursday.

On his first day as Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting in the building of the Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

Qureshi traveled to Tehran after meeting with Turkmen officials and was welcomed by General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi.

Iran FM says to announce Asia-focused policy in coming days

The new Iranian foreign minister said Thur. that a new office will be established in the Foreign Ministry that will be tasked with importing the Covid-19 vaccines, adding he will reveal his Asia-centered foreign policy soon

Speaking to the Iranian Press TV, the new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Covid-19 pandemic is a top priority for the country and his ministry.

Amir-Abdollahian said that a new office will be established at the ministry that will be tasked with following up on the vaccine imports.

EU ready to work with Iran new administration: Spokesman

Peter Stano, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson on foreign affairs reacted to the appointment of Hossein Amir-Abodllahian as the new Iranian foreign minister.

Stano said that the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the partner that the EU officials have been in touch with before.

The EU spokesman said that the Europeans are expecting the continuation of important negotiations on returning the JCPOA back on track. He also said that Europe is ready to cooperate with the new government in Iran.

Judiciary chief vows full coop. with Raeisi administration

The head of Iran Judiciary offered his congratulation to President Raeisi on the approvement of his proposed ministers at the parliament with high votes and vowed that the Judiciary will closely work with the new government.

In a message on Thursday, the head of Iran Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i congratulated President Ebrahim Raeisi on the approvement of his proposed ministers at the parliament yesterday.

At the parliament session Wednesday afternoon, only the nominated minister of education Hossein Baghgoli failed to secure the necessary confidence votes from the lawmakers, while the other 18 other proposed ministers received the votes of confidence from the lawmakers.

At fist meeting with new cabinet:

Fighting Covid-19, inflation, corruption atop agenda: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi held his first meeting with the new cabinet ministers on Thursday morning after their visit to the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to renew their allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Revolution.

President Ebrahim Raeisi had been chairing the former President Rouhani's cabinet until today but after all but one of his proposed ministers received their votes of confidence from the parliament yesterday, he chaired his first meeting with his own cabinet members on Thursday morning after their visit to the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to renew their allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Revolution.

Serbia FM calls for stronger ties in message to new Iran FM

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Slakovic has offered his congratulations to newly appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"I believe that thanks to your deep experience and knowledge, you will be able to handle all the challenges that this responsibility brings to you," Slakovic said after offering his congratulations to Amir-Abdollahian.

"I am sure that with your appointment, the contacts between the two ministries and our personal ties will be stronger and more meaningful, and this will contribute to developing the current very friendly relations between the two countries," he added.

COVID-19 infects 36,758, kills 694 in Iran in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 36,758 COVID-19 new infections and 694 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Thursday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,833,135 with the death toll standing at 104,716.

French Lyon submit €11m bid for Iranian striker Azmoun

French football club Lyon has made an opening €11m bid for Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun, who is currently plying his trade at Russian Zenit St Petersburg.

The Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun has received a new bid from French football club Lyon after the Italian and German clubs of Rome and Bayer Leverkusen.

Army navy fleet return home from mission to Red Sea

The Iranian Army Navy's intelligence and operational fleet 76 docked at Bandar Abbas port after an 87-day mission in the Red Sea.

Upon their arrival, the Iranian Army Navy's intelligence and operational fleet 76 were welcomed by the Army Navy commanders and personnel at Bandad Abbas province in Hormozgan Province on the Persian Gulf.

The 76th Naval Fleet of the Army Navy had been dispatched to escort the Iranian oil tankers and commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Leader to receive President, cabinet on Saturday

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will receive the Iranian President and the new members of the Cabinet on Saturday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi announced in his first meeting with the new cabinet ministers on Thursday morning that he and his Cabinet members will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday.

An Afghan airliner allowed to land planes in Iran

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran announced the acceptance of a number of planes belonging to Afghanistan airliners "Kam Air" to land in Iran amid escalated tensions at Kabul airport.

The spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said on Thursday, "Following the escalation of clashes and tensions at Kabul airport, the owner of the private Afghan airliners Kam Air requested the transfer of a number of the company's airplanes to Iranian airports."

Biden to tell Bennett he shares Israeli concern over Iran

The Us president will reportedly tell visiting Israeli regime prime minister at the White House on Thursday that Washington shares Israel’s concern over Iran nuclear program but remains committed for now to diplomacy.

The United States President Joe Biden will tell the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House on Thursday that Washington shares Israel’s concern that Iran has accelerated its nuclear program but remains committed for now to diplomacy with Tehran, a report by the Reuters said.

Top diplomats offer congratulations to new Iran FM

After Hossein Amir-Abdollahian became the Iranian foreign minister yesterday following securing a confidence vote at the parliament, congratulatory messages are pouring in.

After the congratulatory message from the Russian foreign minister Lavrov yesterday, the Yemeni and Kuwaiti foreign ministers have taken the lead to congratulate their new Iranian counterpart.

Raeisi, cabinet renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini's ideals

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and members of the Cabinet renewed allegiance to the high ideals of the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini at his mausoleum.

In the event that took place on Thursday morning with the Custodian of Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum Hojatoleslam Val-Moslemin Seyyed Hassan Khomeini taking part, President Ebrahim Raeisi paid tribute to the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution by placing a bouquet of flowers on his grave.

Raeisi thanks Parliament for good faith in proposed ministers

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi thanked the Parliament for its good faith in the proposed government ministers.

"Dear Dr Ghalibaf, Honourable Speaker, Honourable Members of the Board and Honourable Representatives of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Thank you very much for your good faith in my proposed ministers," said Raeis in his message to the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday night.

"Your diligent efforts to review the qualifications of the members of the government are commendable, and the strong vote of the Islamic Consultative Assembly to the people's government will, God willing, be the beginning of sympathetic cooperation between the two branches to build a strong Iran."

