Iran ready to host Afghanistan's neighbors meeting in Tehran

General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi announced Iran's readiness to hold a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in Tehran.

Referring to the meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan on Thursday, Mousavi in his Twitter account wrote that a very important meeting was held on the first day of taking office by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that the meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran is a roadmap for the future of the of relations between the two countries in all bilateral and regional fields.

Tehran-Baghdad relations ‘strong': Iraqi FM

Stating that Iraq has called for the withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from the country, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stated that the relations between Iran and Iraq are 'strong’.

He made the remarks in a speech on Fri. regarding the presence of US forces in Iraqi territory and reiterated that the Iraqi government has recently called for the expulsion of 5,000 US forces from Iraqi land and territory, Russia Today reported.

China keen on deepening bilateral ties with Iran: Wang Yi

While congratulating the appointment of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as new foreign minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized the need for deepening bilateral ties based on strategic partnership.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a message on Fri. congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turning to the age-old and longstanding friendship between Iran and China as well as the 50th anniversary of political relations between the two countries, Wang Yi stressed the need to continuation amicable ties based on strategic partnership.

Top diplomats congratulate new Iran foreign minister

Foreign ministers of Sultanate of Oman, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Turkey offered their congratulatory messages to their Iranian counterparts Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

After Hossein Amir-Abdollahian became the Iranian foreign minister yesterday following securing a confidence vote at the parliament, congratulatory messages are pouring in. Following the congratulatory messages from the Russian, the Yemeni, Kuwaiti and Azeri foreign ministers, the foreign ministers of Sultanate of Oman, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Turkey have also taken the lead to congratulate their new Iranian counterpart.

Iran bags 1st medal in powerlifting in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Iran's National Team powerlifter, Amir Jafari, at -65kg category won a silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to grab the first medal of Iranian caravan in this edition of competitions.

The powerlifting competitions in -65 kg at Tokyo Paralympic Games kicked off at 16:30 on Friday at Tokyo International Forum.

In this category, 10 athletes from different countries of the world were present and Amir Jafari represented the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian tanker carrying fuel leaves for Lebanon

As Lebanon continues to grapple with the energy crisis, one of two Iranian tankers that were supposed to leave for this country left Iran on Thursday.

According to the website of Tanker Trackers, which tracks the shipment of oil cargo, the Iranian ship contains fuel for the electricity grid.

"The tanker that is laden with fuel for the power grid has departed today while the other one that is loading gasoline is anticipated to depart first thing tomorrow," the TankerTrackers.com, Inc. wrote in its Twitter account.

Amir-Abdollahian to head Iranian delegation at Baghdad Summit

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman announced that a delegation from Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, will attend Baghdad Regional Summit.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Fri. revealed that a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be headed by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to attend the Regional Summit in Iraq.

Baghdad Regional Summit will be held on Sat. Aug. 28 and representatives from countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Jordan, Turkey and Egypt have been invited to attend the Summit.

Pres. Raeisi visits Khuzestan prov. for resolving problems

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi paid a surprise visit to southern province of Khuzestan as his first provincial tour on Friday morning just a day after first Cabinet meeting of his administration in capital Tehran.

President Raeisi, who is visiting Khuzestan in an unannounced program, inspected the existing situation in Hoor-Al-Azim Wetland as the largest lagoon in the southern province of Khuzestan.

President Raeisi then flew the Jofeir region, 50 kilometers west of Ahvaz, to review the latest developments in the wetland and Karkheh River to get first-hand information that could pave the way for making final decisions on how to tackle the problems of the region.

Iran’s total imported COVID-19 vaccines exceed 28mn: IRICA

The Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the total doses of coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country up to the present time at over 28 million.

With the arrival of other 2,220,000 doses of Chinese vaccines on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country exceeded 28 million doses, Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi added.

Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 4.8 million

The Iranian Health Ministry announced that the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran has exceeded 4,869,414.

According to the statement released on Friday by the Iranian Health Ministry, 36,279 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 4,799 of whom were hospitalized.

Some 571 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 105,287, it added.

Iran OPEC status to be Improved: oil minister

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said that the effort is to strengthen Iran's position in OPEC and take back its markets.

Speaking on Thursday, the first day of his tenure, Owji said, "The most important issue that should be seriously pursued is gas imbalance and winter fuel supply, which is very important. Today we will have the first meeting of the Council of Deputies and a meeting for winter fuel soon. We will hold it with the Ministry of Energy.”

Iran condemns Kabul terrorist attacks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul on Thursday evening.

Condemning the targeting of the defenseless people of Afghanistan and any kind of terrorist operation in which women, men, youth and children are attacked, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that with the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul as soon as possible, the responsible organs and institutions will be responsible for protecting the lives and property of the people.

Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Afghanistan over phone

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers held a telephone conversation on Thu. to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the phone talk held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thu., the two sides exchanged their views on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, the continuation of consultations on regional and international issues especially latest developments in Afghanistan.

Greece, Syria FMs congratulate new Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian

The foreign ministers of Greece and Syria have offered their congratulations to newly appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

After offering congratulations, the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said, "Iran and Greece, as two ancient civilizations, have historical and close friendly relations."

The Greek foreign minister expressed certainty that during Amir-Abdollahian's tenure, by promoting close cooperation, the ground for strengthening bilateral relations will be laid in line with the mutual interests of the two countries.

