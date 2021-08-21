Leader attends mourning ceremony of ‘Sham-e-Ghariban’

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the mourning ceremony of Sham-e-Ghariban (Night of the Forsaken) at Husseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Thu.

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Punjab

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Thu. strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Imam Hussian (PBUH) mourning ceremonies in Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday.

Iran’s nuclear deal’s fate ‘one big question mark’: Malley

US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley claimed that ‘there is a big question mark’ about the final fate of JCPOA and Washington’s accession to the multilateral agreement.

Iranian tanker's move to Lebanon, important strategic change

Zionist media outlets reacted to a speech of Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying that Iranian tanker’s move towards Lebanon is 'an important strategic change'.

Iran COVID-19 update: 28,833 news cases, 555 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 28,833 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 555 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

