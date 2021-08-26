All but one nominated cabinet win vote of confidence from MPs

Lawmakers at the Iranian parliament cast their votes to the cabinet proposed by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday afternoon.

Hujjat Al-Islam Seyed Esmaeil Khatib gained the trust of the MPs and became the next Intelligence Minister with 222 yes votes.

Also, Ehsan Khandouzi became the next Economy Minister with 254 yes votes.

Hossein Amir-Abollahian became the next Minister of Foreign Affairs with 270 yes votes.

Bahram Ainallahi got 214 votes from the lawmakers to become the next Health Minister.

Raeisi at parliament:

Being clean-handed most important criterion in gov. formation

President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi said at the Parliament vote of confidence session that his administration will never give up on fighting corruption, stressing the need for cooperation between his gov. and the parliament.

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed the parliament on Wednesday before the lawmakers give their vote of confidence to his nominated ministers.

"Efficiency, expertise, caring about people's rights, being anti-corruption, clean-handed, and honesty with the people have been the most important criteria for me in selecting the proposed ministers, president Raeisi said.

Khatibzadeh:

Terrorism result of current intl. situation, political plots

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that terrorism and extremism are the natural results of the inefficiency of the international situation, especially the recent developments and some political conspiracies.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country that has always been the target of various forms of political and economic terrorism since its establishment, now stands with all the survivors of terrorism with valuable experiences. An experience gained at the cost of losing the best human beings of this civilized, oppressed and ancient land."

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan:

Tehran, Islamabad seek stability in Afghanistan

The Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad has stressed the importance of the upcoming visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister to Tehran, adding that both Iran and Pakistan want stability in Afghnistan.

“Qureshi’s visit is considered to be very important at this sensitive era because Iran and Pakistan have been affected by the consequences of the two decades of occupation by the United States and its Western allies and resulted chaos in neighboring Afghanistan”, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said on the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Iran.

Velayati:

Velayati says Afghan noblemen want old constitution in place

Ali Akbar Velyati, the former Iranian foreign minister and current advisor to Iran's Leader says that Iran does not seek to intervene in Afghan internal affairs, adding Afghan noblemen want the constitution to remain intact.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the comments in a recent interview with Tehran-based Tasnim news agency.

During the interview, the long-time Iranian foreign minister and current advisor to Iran's Leader for international affairs said that he has been in touch with Afghan noblemen for years.

Iran thrash India at FIVB U19 Boys World Championship

The national Iranian U19 volleyball team defeated the national U19 volleyball team of India in three straight sets at FIVB U19 Boys World Championship underway in Tehran.

The Iranian U19 volleyball team trounced the south Asian opponent in three straight of 25-22; 25-15; and 25-22.

Zarif congratulates Amir-Abollahian on becoming Iran FM

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the former Iranian foreign minister has offered his congratulation to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on receiving the vote of confidence from the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers at the Iranian parliament voted for the cabinet proposed by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday afternoon.

At the end of the voting session, all Raeisi's nominated ministers but Hossein Baghgoli, the proposed minister of education, won the votes of confidence from the lawmakers.

'Hot Scent' goes to Festival Efebo d'oro in Italy

Iranian film 'Hot Scent' by Ali Ebrahimi will be screened at the Efebo d'Oro Award in Italy.

Directed by Ali Ebrahimi and produced by Amir Shahab Razavian, 'Hot Scent' will take part in the 43rd Efebo d'Oro Award in its 3rd international presence.

'Hot Scent' is a tale of the generational gap, a contrast evident in 20-year-old Maryam's attitudes and her strict parents.

Iran steel production hits 9.9% growth in 4 months: WSA

The World Steel Association (WSA) in its latest report announced that Iran’s steel production volume registered a 9.9 percent growth in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22).

The WSA also put production growth of crude steel in the world in first seven months of the current year in 2021 at 12,4 percent hike.

'Sea Cup contest staging friendly competition'

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said Sea Cup competitions underway at Iran's Anzali port are staging a friendly competition to share expertise and knowledge among participants.

"The Caspian littoral states are the adjacent neighbors of Iran due to their joint sea and land borders," he said on the sidelines of the event.

"We have all come together as neighbors and brothers to show our professionalism through participation and cooperation," he added.

'Iran to produce oral covid19 vaccine next year'

A member Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention said that next year, three COVID-19 vaccines, one of which is oral, will enter the clinical phase.

Regarding the latest situation of knowledge-based companies that work in the field of coronavirus vaccines, Dr. Mostafa Ghanei told Mehr News Agency that a total of 9 domestic firms have entered the field of producing coronavirus vaccines. Two vaccines are on the edge of receiving clinical licenses.

Caspian littoral states welcome "Sea Cup" by Iran

he opening ceremony of the "Sea Cup" competition was held in Iran's Anzali port and the event was welcomed by the Caspian littoral states.

The sixth round of the Sea Cup competitions started with the participation of 400 military personnel from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Azerbaijan Republic on Tuesday evening in Anzali Port, north of Iran.

Covid-19 kills 665, infects 39,983 Iranians in past 24 hours

A statement by the Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the coronavirus infectious disease has claimed the lives of 655 more Iranians and infected 39,983 more others since yesterday.

The Iranian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday as many as 39,983 new patients with Covid 19 were identified in the country, of which 4,871 were admitted to hospitals.

The total number of Covid 19 patients in the country has increased to 4,796,377.

Iran envoy, Karzai underscore forming inclusive Afghan govt.

In a joint meeting, the ex-President of Afghanistan Karzai, the head of National Reconciliation Council Abdullah, and Iranian envoy to Kabul Aminian underlined the vitality of establishing an inclusive system in Afghanistan.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the ex-President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, the head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council Abdullah Abdullah, and Iran's Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian stressed the need to establish a system based on the will of the people that has national and international legitimacy.

Raeisi appointes Mohsen Rezaei as VP for Economic Affairs

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a decree appointed Mohsen Rezaei as Vice President for Economic Affairs.

In a decree on Wednesday, Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Mohsen Rezaei as Vice President for Economic Affairs, Secretary of the Supreme Economic Coordination Council of the heads of three branches and Secretary of the Economic Staff of the Government.

