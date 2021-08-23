Parl. Speaker:

Japan must take serious steps for unfreezing Iranian assets

Iranian Parliament Speaker called on Japanese government to take serious action in releasing Iran’s assets blocked in this country.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tehran on Sun. and reiterated that Japan must take urgent action in unfreezing Iranian assets blocked in this country.

Stating that the 90-year-old relations between Iran and Japan show the age-old and longevity of historical ties between the two countries, Iranian Parliament Speaker added that relations between the two countries of Iran and Japan should be defined based on a long-term roadmap and Japan needs to react seriously with regards to the pharmaceutical and medicine-related sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Gen. Hajizadeh

Armed forces high morale gave Iran victory against Takfiris

The commander of the IRGC air force considered the high morale and courage of the armed forces as one of the reasons for Iran's success against the Takfiris.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday, "The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has played a very important role in the development of the country's defense industry."

He added about the Leader's characteristics, "One of his most important characteristics is his knowledge of the enemies that has saved the country on various occasions, such as what happened in the Kuwaiti war, and some people said that we should stand by Saddam Hussein and fight the United States, but he rightfully disagreed and prevented us from falling into the trap laid by the United States."

Iran welcomes logical negotiations: Amir-Abdollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who is nominated by President Raeisi to the post of the foreign minister said Sun. that Iran welcomes negotiations that are logical and the participants are not killing time when they are underway.

"We consider negotiation as as diplomatic tool and we leave a logical negotiating table," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who is nominated by President Raeisi to the post of the foreign minister said at today session of the parliament to gain the vote of confidence to become next Iran's top diplomat.

IRGC chief says Covid-19 vaccine production will increase

IRGC chief commander Major General Hossein Salami has said that Iran does not trust certain countries to import the Covid-19 vaccine from, vowing that domestic production of the vaccine will increase.

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC, made the remarks on an inspection visit to Kerman Province in the southeast of Iran on Sunday.

Japanese FM to Shamkhani:

"US must abandon excessive demands in order to revive JCPOA"

The visiting Japanese foreign minister has told the top Iranian security official that the United States must abandon its excessive demands in order to revive the JCPOA.

The Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday night to hold meetings and consult with high-ranking Iranian officials, held a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani earlier today.

In the meeting, Shamkhani pointed to the long-standing relations between the two countries and stressed the need for expanding relations between the two countries without the intervention and influence of a third party.

Raeisi to visiting Japanese FM:

Any delay in freeing Iranian assets in Japan not acceptable

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has stressed the need to immediately free the Iranian assets frozen in Japan in a meeting with the visiting Japanese foreign minister.

In the Sunday afternoon meeting with the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday night to hold meetings and consult with high-ranking Iranian officials, President Ebrahim Raeisi appreciated Japan's humanitarian assistance to Iran in the fight against Coronavirus and expressed hope that the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in this field will help eradicate the global coronavirus disease in both countries and the world.

Iran Greco-Roman Wrestling claims runner-up at Junior World

Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team became runner-up at the Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia.

Iran grabbed one gold, one silver and five bronze medals in the competition and finished in second place with 130 points.

Host Russia won the title with 183 points and Azerbaijan came third with 101 points.

Amirreza Dehbozorgi won a gold after beating Alimardon Abdulaef from Uzbekistan 3-1 in the 55kg final bout.

Parliament to decide on Raeisi's cabinet Wed.: Spokesman

The spokesman of the presiding board of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi said on Sunday that the lawmakers will give their votes of confidence to the nominated ministers by president Raeisi on Wednesday.

As the parliament continued to discuss the cabinet presented by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Sunday, the spokesman of the presiding board of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi told the Iranian state TV this afternoon that discussing the nominated ministers at the parliament will continue in the coming days.

Intl. army games begin in Isfahan's Shahinshahr

The sixth edition of the international army games kicked off on Sunday in the city of Shahinshahr with the participation of four teams from Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The Iranian Amry's Deputy Commander for Coordinating the Affairs Brigadier General Abbas Fallah said at the inauguration ceremony of the Russian-initiated international army games that these games aim to promote peace, friendship and enhance cultural interactions among the participating countries.

Iranian, Azeri Navy commanders underline expansion of coop.

Senior naval officials of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan stressed the need to increase the level of military cooperation between sides.

A meeting has been held between the Commander of the Northern Fleet of the Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Rear Admiral Abdulvahab Tahiri, and a delegation led by the Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Captain 1st Rank Habib Khalilov, according to Azertag.

Introducing ceremony of new navy cmdr. held on Sun.

Today, the introducing and honoring ceremony of the new and former commander of the Iran Army Navy was held in the presence of the Commander of Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Sunday a ceremony was held for the introduction of Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the new commander of the Army's Navy, and also honoring of Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi the former commander of the Army's Navy.

Iran COVID-19 update: 36,419 news cases, 684 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 36,419 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 684 people have lost their lives since Sat.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,007 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Nadeali elected as Tehran City Council spox

Alireza Nadeali was elected as the new spokesperson of the Tehran City Council.

Nadeali was elected by the majority of votes in the council.

Zarif, China special envoy stress cooperation on Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and China's special envoy for Afghanistan Yu Shiang Yung discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and their respective countries' viewpoints.

At the beginning of the meeting, Zarif congratulated the 50th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between Iran and China and expressed his gratitude on the behalf of the Iranian government for supplying the Covid 19 vaccines by China.

IRGC chief:

Homegrown ‘Noora’ corona vaccine to reach final stage soon

Turning to latest situation of Iranian-made ‘Noora’ vaccine, Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said that production of this vaccine is going through its stages and will reach final stage in next few months.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) 64-bed Hospital of Kerman (special of coronavirus patients) in Kerman on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami said that ‘Noora’ vaccine was successful in its first phase of clinical trials and effective steps have been taken for entering the second phase of clinical trials of the vaccine.

