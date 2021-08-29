Iran FM at Baghdad Summit: Security possible via mutual confidence among regional states

Addressing the Baghdad summit, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that security can only be achieved through mutual confidence among the countries of the region.

Iraq is hosting a regional conference, bringing Iraqi neighboring countries together to support Iraq ahead of early elections. Baghdad summit has kicked off with the speech by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Saturday afternoon.

No difference between Biden, Trump demands: Leader

Stating that there is a predatory wolf behind the scenes of US foreign policy that sometimes turns into a cunning fox, Ayatollah Khamenei said there is no difference between Biden and Trump's demands.

In their first meeting after almost all of his proposed ministers were approved by the Parliament, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Cabinet met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday at Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

"I have had a recommendation to all the officials in past periods, I also recommend you to seize the opportunities as time passes quickly," the Leader said during the meeting.

US cannot evade responsibility for assassination of Soleimani

Iranian FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the US cannot escape from its responsibility for the assassination of martyr Qassemi Soleimani and it is a must for the Americans to bring to his murderers justice.

He made the remarks in Baghdad Airport, where he paid tribute to Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the place of their martyrdom.

He vowed that the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs will follow up the case of martyr Soleimani at the international bodies.

Iran warns Israel against any miscalculation, adventurism

In a letter to the Security Council protesting the Zionist regime's threats against Iran's nuclear program, an Iranian diplomat in the United Nations warned the Zionist regime against any miscalculation or adventurism.

"I am writing further to letter dated 12 April 2021 (A/75/852–S/2021/347) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, through which we have informed you of a terrorist act by the Israeli regime at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant on 11 April 2021, disrupting the operations of this sensitive nuclear facility, which has been under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards and extensive monitoring, said Ambassador and Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi in a letter to UNSC President on Friday.

Rostami wins 1st gold for Iran in Tokyo Paralympics

Powerlifter Rouhollah Rostami won the first gold medal for Iran in Tokyo Paralympics.

Rouhollah Rostami from Iran won came first at the men’s under-80kg with lift of 234kg.

It is noteworthy that Rostami holds the world record after lifting 241kg at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand earlier this year on May 7.

UAE PM congratulates new Iranian foreign minister

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has congratulated the new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"Today, on the sidelines of the Baghdad Cooperation Summit, I met with the new Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian," Sheikh Mohammed said.

FIFA appoints 5 ladies to officiate at 2021 Futsal World Cup

For the first time in its history, FIFA appointed five ladies, including Iranian referee Gelareh Nazemi, to officiate at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

The competition will be held from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3 in the European country, Tehran Times reported.

Nazemi had already officiated the men’s competition. She has most recently whistled in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifiers held in Sharjah, the UAE in May along with her compatriot Zari Fathi.

Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani's ring registered as national asset

The famous red ring worn by the legend Iranian commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani has been registered as a national cultural asset after a letter by the former tourism minister.

The ring that was always worn by the top Iranian commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani has been registered as a national cultural asset after passing through legal procedures following a letter by the former tourism minister Ali Asghar Mounesan, Mehr News Agency has learned.

Papi wins 3rd medal for Iran at Tokyo Paralympics

Iranian javelin thrower Amanullah Papi has won the second silver medal for Iran at 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Amanullah Papi from Iran won a second silver medal at men's sitting javelin throw F-56.

Guangzhou playing key role in Iran-China trade cooperation

Saying that China is the first trading partner and a strategic partner of Iran, the Consul General of Iran in Guangzhou said that this city is playing a key role in this trade collaboration.

Hosseinali Darvishi Motevalli, Consul General of Iran in Guangzhou made the remarks in an interview with GDToday.

Darvishi described Guangdong, a province he expected to be the pioneer of closer China-Iran ties in trade, science and technology, and more fields.

From April to July 2021, Iran’s export to China totaled around 4.3 billion USD, making China the top export destination of Iranian goods and services.

Iran able to upgrade, localize missile systems

The Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said Iran has been able to upgrade and localize its missile systems.

He made the remarks in his visit to the manufacturing site of S200 missiles in Fordow on Sat.

"Today, we have been able to upgrade and localize missile systems and turn the oppressive sanctions of the enemy into an opportunity," he said.

Iran, Austria confer on Afghanistan

Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with an official from the Austrian ministry of foreign affairs.

Director-General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs Austrian Ministry for Europe, Integration, and International Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal and Araghchi discussed various affairs including the latest issues of Afghanistan.

Iran registers over 26,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 26,034 COVID-19 infections and 614 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Saturday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,895,448 with the death toll standing at 105,901.

Over the last 24 hours, 26,034 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,002 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

Iran’s foreign trade balance hits +$1bn in five months: IRICA

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the country’s foreign trade balance in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 21) at +$1 billion.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi broke the news on Sat. on the sidelines of the visit of newly-appointed Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Ehsan Khandouzi to Customs Office of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and said that $16.6 billion worth of non-oil products were imported into the country in the first five months of the current year, showing more than 20 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/