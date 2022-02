The Saudi coalition also claimed to have been able to intercept the drone, saying that its fragments injured four people.

This comes as the Yemeni army and popular committees have not yet reacted to the incident and have not taken responsibility for the attack.

The Yemeni army has always insisted that it will continue its attacks on Saudi Arabia's strategic facilities as long as the Saudi coalition continues its aggression against the country.

