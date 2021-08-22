Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 22

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi says would bring trust to society
Taliban not going to share power
Asia:
Raeisi's cabinet: Vaccine, economy, domestic stability priority of 13th govt.
Aftab:
Taliban not able to manage Afghanistan without illicit drugs
Amir Abdullahian to face both threats, opportunities
Ebtekar:
Ulyanov: Vienna talks to be resumed soon
Future of Iran-Afghanistan trade relations under Taliban rule
Raeisi: Everyone responsible for people's living conditions
Etema'ad:
Afghan people tired of war
Combatting pandemic first priority of 13th govt.
Moscow says Vienna talks to be resumed soon
Raeisi says his admin. admitted to international commitments
Raeisi: Plans of 13th govt to bring development, justice
UN ready for dialogue with Taliban
Taliban says seeking diplomatic relations with world
Iran:
Raeisi says would rebuild trust in country
Mohammad Mokhber appointed as coordinator of government's economic team
Jam-e Jam:
Iran authority in Mediterranean waters
Javan:
US legacy for Afghan people nothing but 'flee', 'regret'
Admiral Shahram Irani named new commander of Iranian Navy
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Foreign Ministry reacts to International Atomic Energy Agency report
Russia says Vienna talks to be resumed soon
Second Taliban figure arrives Afghanistan with coordination of US
Kayhan:
Russia says seeking to keep its promises
Khatibzadeh: If US must lift sanctions, Iran would stop retaliatory steps
Iranian athletes become world champions in Russia
Nasrallah: Iranian ships apart of Lebanon. No one should make a mistake
RHM
Your Comment