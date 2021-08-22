Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 22

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi says would bring trust to society

Taliban not going to share power

Asia:

Raeisi's cabinet: Vaccine, economy, domestic stability priority of 13th govt.

Aftab:

Taliban not able to manage Afghanistan without illicit drugs

Amir Abdullahian to face both threats, opportunities

Ebtekar:

Ulyanov: Vienna talks to be resumed soon

Future of Iran-Afghanistan trade relations under Taliban rule

Raeisi: Everyone responsible for people's living conditions

Etema'ad:

Afghan people tired of war

Combatting pandemic first priority of 13th govt.

Moscow says Vienna talks to be resumed soon

Raeisi says his admin. admitted to international commitments

Raeisi: Plans of 13th govt to bring development, justice

UN ready for dialogue with Taliban

Taliban says seeking diplomatic relations with world

Iran:

Raeisi says would rebuild trust in country

Mohammad Mokhber appointed as coordinator of government's economic team

Jam-e Jam:

Iran authority in Mediterranean waters

Javan:

US legacy for Afghan people nothing but 'flee', 'regret'

Admiral Shahram Irani named new commander of Iranian Navy

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Foreign Ministry reacts to International Atomic Energy Agency report

Russia says Vienna talks to be resumed soon

Second Taliban figure arrives Afghanistan with coordination of US

Kayhan:

Russia says seeking to keep its promises

Khatibzadeh: If US must lift sanctions, Iran would stop retaliatory steps

Iranian athletes become world champions in Russia

Nasrallah: Iranian ships apart of Lebanon. No one should make a mistake

RHM

