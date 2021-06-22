  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2021, 8:51 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 22

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 22

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, June 22.

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: Sanctions to be lifted soon

President-elect  Raeisi says his foreign policy not limited to JCPOA

Asia:

Raeisi: Regional, missile issues not negotiable

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: Sanctions to be lifted soon

President-elect Raeisi says his foreign policy not limited to JCPOA

Etema’ad: 

Raeisi says would form an independent, revolutionary administration

Etela’at:

Improving Iranians’ living conditions, business situation priority of Raeisi govt.

Health min.: Iranian Sputnik V vaccine to be unveiled next week

Iran:

President-elect Raeisi says conditions to be changed in favor of Iranian nation

Rouhani: Sanctions to be lifted soon

Javan:

President-elect Raeisi says would not meet US president even after lifting sanctions

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Rouhani: Sanctions to be lifted soon

Shargh:

President-elect Raeisi says conditions to be changed in favor of Iranian nation

Khatibzadeh says next round of Vienna talks maybe last round

RHM

News Code 175148
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175148/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News