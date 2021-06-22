Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 22

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: Sanctions to be lifted soon

President-elect Raeisi says his foreign policy not limited to JCPOA

Asia:

Raeisi: Regional, missile issues not negotiable

Ebtekar:

Etema’ad:

Raeisi says would form an independent, revolutionary administration

Etela’at:

Improving Iranians’ living conditions, business situation priority of Raeisi govt.

Health min.: Iranian Sputnik V vaccine to be unveiled next week

Iran:

President-elect Raeisi says conditions to be changed in favor of Iranian nation

Javan:

President-elect Raeisi says would not meet US president even after lifting sanctions

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Shargh:

Khatibzadeh says next round of Vienna talks maybe last round

RHM