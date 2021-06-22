Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 22

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani: Sanctions to be lifted soon
President-elect Raeisi says his foreign policy not limited to JCPOA
Asia:
Raeisi: Regional, missile issues not negotiable
Ebtekar:
Etema’ad:
Raeisi says would form an independent, revolutionary administration
Etela’at:
Improving Iranians’ living conditions, business situation priority of Raeisi govt.
Health min.: Iranian Sputnik V vaccine to be unveiled next week
Iran:
President-elect Raeisi says conditions to be changed in favor of Iranian nation
Javan:
President-elect Raeisi says would not meet US president even after lifting sanctions
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Shargh:
President-elect Raeisi says conditions to be changed in favor of Iranian nation
Khatibzadeh says next round of Vienna talks maybe last round
