  1. Iran
Nov 29, 2021, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 29

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 29

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, November 29.

Arman-e Melli:

President Raeisi: Neighboring countries, ECO states priorities of Iran 

Asia:

Zionist regime, Qatar sign MoU on diamond trade

Putin special envoy to visit Iran

Ebtekar:

Iran, UAE take steps to manage relations

Iranian, Turkish presidents stress boosting economic ties

Etemad:

Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan ink deal to swap gas

Etela'at:

President Raeisi: Oppressive sanctions not to affect Iran maximum relation with neighbors

Iran defense forces bring security

Javan:

Economic coop. with neighbors priority of Iran

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

 Zionists concerned on removal of Iran sanction in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Eyes on Vienna as talks resume 

Asia priority of Iran

RHM/

News Code 181205
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181205/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News