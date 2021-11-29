Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 29

Arman-e Melli:
President Raeisi: Neighboring countries, ECO states priorities of Iran
Asia:
Zionist regime, Qatar sign MoU on diamond trade
Putin special envoy to visit Iran
Ebtekar:
Iran, UAE take steps to manage relations
Iranian, Turkish presidents stress boosting economic ties
Etemad:
Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan ink deal to swap gas
Etela'at:
President Raeisi: Oppressive sanctions not to affect Iran maximum relation with neighbors
Iran defense forces bring security
Javan:
Economic coop. with neighbors priority of Iran
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Zionists concerned on removal of Iran sanction in Vienna talks
Kayhan:
Eyes on Vienna as talks resume
Asia priority of Iran
