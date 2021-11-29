Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 29

Arman-e Melli:

President Raeisi: Neighboring countries, ECO states priorities of Iran

Asia:

Zionist regime, Qatar sign MoU on diamond trade

Putin special envoy to visit Iran

Ebtekar:

Iran, UAE take steps to manage relations

Iranian, Turkish presidents stress boosting economic ties

Etemad:

Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan ink deal to swap gas

Etela'at:

President Raeisi: Oppressive sanctions not to affect Iran maximum relation with neighbors

Iran defense forces bring security

Javan:

Economic coop. with neighbors priority of Iran

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Zionists concerned on removal of Iran sanction in Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Eyes on Vienna as talks resume

Asia priority of Iran

RHM/