Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 28

Aftab-e Yazd:
Vienna talks in limbo
Ebtekar:
Araghchi says talks have ended, time for making decision
Taliban flexes muscles in Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington
Salami vows to give coronavirus vaccine to underprivileged nations
Ettela’at:
IRGC cmdr: We will be among the world’s best in all fields
9 other cities fell to Taliban
Araghchi: We have held enough talks, it’s now time for decision making
Iran:
Ghalibaf says recorded films will not be given to IAEA
Jam-e Jam:
Iran on verge of 5th COVID wave
Jomhuri Eslami:
Noora vaccine unveiled
Iran first country in region to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Taliban terrorists take control of some other regions in Afghanistan
Kayhan:
Serial attacks against churches in Canada after discovery of mass graves
MAH
