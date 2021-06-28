Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 28

Aftab-e Yazd:

Vienna talks in limbo

Ebtekar:

Araghchi says talks have ended, time for making decision

Taliban flexes muscles in Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington

Salami vows to give coronavirus vaccine to underprivileged nations

Ettela’at:

IRGC cmdr: We will be among the world’s best in all fields

9 other cities fell to Taliban

Araghchi: We have held enough talks, it’s now time for decision making

Iran:

Ghalibaf says recorded films will not be given to IAEA

Jam-e Jam:

Iran on verge of 5th COVID wave

Jomhuri Eslami:

Noora vaccine unveiled

Iran first country in region to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine: Russia

Taliban terrorists take control of some other regions in Afghanistan

Kayhan:

Serial attacks against churches in Canada after discovery of mass graves

MAH