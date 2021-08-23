Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 23

Arman-e Melli:
Maximum support for proposed Foreign, Economy ministers
Has Tablian changed?
Asia:
Presiden Raeisi stresses releasing Iran assets in Japan
Ebtekar:
Raeisi calls for expanding export
Ghalibaf: Leader responsible for domestic security, defense issues, foreign policies
8 killed in Kabul airport
Panjshir between war, peace
Etema'ad:
Iran must only observe Afghanistan developments
Where is laughter of Afghan people?
Etela'at:
FM Zarif bid farewell to Iranians
Nasrullah: We are proud of being hostile to US, Zionists
Raeisi to Japan FM: Continuation of US sanction lacking justification
Negotiations for importing 40 mn doses of Pfizer, J&J
Iran:
President Raeisi stresses releasing Iran assets in Japan
Jame Jam:
Iran owing missile industry to leader
Javan:
Raeisi: US, Europe violators of JCPOA
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
US game with Afghanistan, Taliban
Raeisi stresses releasing Iran assets in Japan
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Iran has no problem with JCPOA talks
Shargh:
President Raeisi meet Japan FM
Kayhan:
Any delay in releasing Iran assets unjustifiable
Parliament holds a session to discuss Raeisi's cabinet
RHM/
Your Comment