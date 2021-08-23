Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 23

Arman-e Melli:

Maximum support for proposed Foreign, Economy ministers

Has Tablian changed?

Asia:

Presiden Raeisi stresses releasing Iran assets in Japan

Ebtekar:

Raeisi calls for expanding export

Ghalibaf: Leader responsible for domestic security, defense issues, foreign policies

8 killed in Kabul airport

Panjshir between war, peace

Etema'ad:

Iran must only observe Afghanistan developments

Where is laughter of Afghan people?

Etela'at:

FM Zarif bid farewell to Iranians

Nasrullah: We are proud of being hostile to US, Zionists

Raeisi to Japan FM: Continuation of US sanction lacking justification

Negotiations for importing 40 mn doses of Pfizer, J&J

Iran:

Jame Jam:

Iran owing missile industry to leader

Javan:

Raeisi: US, Europe violators of JCPOA

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

US game with Afghanistan, Taliban

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Iran has no problem with JCPOA talks

Shargh:

President Raeisi meet Japan FM

Kayhan:

Any delay in releasing Iran assets unjustifiable

Parliament holds a session to discuss Raeisi's cabinet

