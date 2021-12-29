Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 29

Asia:
Japan donates 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran
Aftab:
President Raeisi to visit Moscow in early 2022
Ebtekar:
IRGC Spox.:Test-firing missiles have nothing to do with Vienna talks
Etemad:
EU's Mora: It's time for Washington, Tehran to decide
Etela'at:
Iran FM: Reaching good agreement in Vienna talks possible
Moscow: NATO preparing for all-out confrontation with Moscow
Javan:
Raeisi to visit Moscow at invitation of Putin
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Turkey started normalization of ties with Zionist regime
Kayhan:
Vienna talks get down to removing sanctions
President Raeisi to visit Russia soon
