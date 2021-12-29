Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 29

Asia:

Japan donates 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran

Aftab:

President Raeisi to visit Moscow in early 2022

Ebtekar:

IRGC Spox.:Test-firing missiles have nothing to do with Vienna talks

Etemad:

EU's Mora: It's time for Washington, Tehran to decide

Etela'at:

Iran FM: Reaching good agreement in Vienna talks possible

Moscow: NATO preparing for all-out confrontation with Moscow

Javan:

Raeisi to visit Moscow at invitation of Putin

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Turkey started normalization of ties with Zionist regime

Kayhan:

Vienna talks get down to removing sanctions

President Raeisi to visit Russia soon

