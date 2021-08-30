4 killed in factory explosion in Lebanon's Beirut

The Chinese Xinhua news agency has cited Lebanese the National News Agency as reporting that 4 people on Monday were killed in an explosion at a factory in Burj al-Barajneh in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's Beirut.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

The Lebanese army arrived at the site of the explosion for investigations and other security procedures.

Last year on 4 August 2020, a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut in the capital city of Lebanon exploded, causing at least 218 deaths, 7,000 injuries, and US$15 billion in property damage, and leaving an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

KI/PR