Zionist regime expanding settlements in occupied lands

The Zionist regime is still continuing to develop and expand settlements in the occupied lands and territories. Accordingly, Zionist officials have approved a new plan in this regard, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to this report, Zionist regime officials approved the plan to build 300 new residential units for settlers of this regime in the occupied lands and announced the expansion of settlements in this city.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Cabinet had promised the Israeli settlers that they would be given a new settlement permit every three months. Permits will be issued for illegal construction in the West Bank and occupied territories.

While confirming the news, Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that members of the Cabinet have agreed to grant the construction permits.

It should be noted that settlements in the occupied territories have expanded even more since Naftali Bennett came to power as Israeli prime minister.

