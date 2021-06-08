34 Palestinians martyred, 4,000 others injured in a month

In this regard, the Information Office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, released a statement with regards to the statistics on Palestinian martyrs and wounded in the clashes erupted between Palestinians and Zionist regime forces in the West Bank, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the statement is read, “Following the fierce clashes erupted between Palestinians and Zionist forces in the West Bank on May, a number of 34 Palestinians were shot dead by the Zionist forces.”

Nearly 4,000 people were also injured in last month's clashes between Palestinians and Zionists. The Zionists also detained more than 600 Palestinians last month, the statement continued.

Earlier, the Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian Resistance Groups announced, "We are closely monitoring the measures taken by the Zionist enemy. If the enemy decides to return to the situation before 11 May, we will take action properly.”

These resistance groups declared, "Our nation has the ability to defeat all the targeted plans of the occupiers. We call on the Palestinian people not to allow the occupiers to implement Judaization and settlement plans.”

