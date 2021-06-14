New Zionist regime seeks to increase settlements in Nablus

According to Palestinian Wafa news agency, the Zionist regime has announced its new plan to increase settlements in the city of "Nablus" in the West Bank. With regard to that, Ghassan Daghles, an official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, has made a statement.

"We are going to implement a big project in Nablus," Daghles said. "Our goal is to build 534 new housing units." The Zionist official added, "According to this plan, the "Shvut Rachel " settlement, which was built in 1991, will be expanded fivefold.

The expansion of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories continues as the international community makes no effort to stop this hostile and illegal act by the Zionists.

Despite the fact that international resolutions have declared settlements illegal, so far no practical action has been taken to prevent the zionist illegal move.

