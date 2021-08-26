Biden to tell Bennett he shares Israeli concern over Iran

The United States President Joe Biden will tell the Israeli regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House on Thursday that Washington shares Israel’s concern that Iran has accelerated its nuclear program but remains committed for now to diplomacy with Tehran, a report by the Reuters said.

Briefing reporters on their first face-to-face talks, a senior US official said, “Since the last administration left the Iran nuclear deal, Iran’s nuclear program has just dramatically broken out of the box, and it’s accelerating from week to week.”

Iran has more advanced centrifuges and uranium stockpiles as well as technology, the official said and added the two politicians would discuss “what to do about it.”

The administration was increasingly alarmed by Iran’s nuclear activities, the official said but signaled that Biden was sure to reject any entreaties from Bennett to halt efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

