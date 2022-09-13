  1. Politics
Russian embassy in Kabul under heavy security: Kabulov

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Following the September 5 terrorist attack on Russian Embassy in Kabul, the Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan remains under heightened security, the Russian envoy to Kabul says.

The Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan remains heavily guarded after the terrorist attack on September 5, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Foreign Ministry's second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"Yes, security has been strengthened," he said.

On the morning of September 5, an ISIL terrorist detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, killing two members of the diplomatic mission.

The ministry noted that the embassy was in close contact with Afghan special services.

