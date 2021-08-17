A strong Islamic, inclusive gov. to be formed very soon

After the Taliban took over Kabul and other cities from the former Afghan government forces they held a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the group started the press conference by greeting the attending global media.

Mujahid said Afghanistan is now an independent country after expelling foreign troops. He said that Afghans have the right to be independent.

He declared Afghanistan an Islamic Emirate. He added that "we do not want any external and internal enemies."

A strong Islamic and inclusive government will be formed very soon, according to Mujahid.

The spokesman assured the residents of Kabul that their security will be guaranteed, adding there will be full security for all diplomatic missions and aid organizations.

The spokesman further assured all countries and the international community that they will not be threatened from Afghanistan.

He further said that Afghans have the right to have their own regulations and rules.

He added that women can have activities and work and go to school based on the Islamic rules. He stressed that women will not be discriminated against based on Islamic Sharia. He said that the Taliban are committed to the rights of women under Islamic laws.

The Taliban spokesman concluded by saying that media can continue their work in Afghanistan on the condition that they do not endanger Afghans unity.

In answer to questions put forward by journalists, mujahid called on Afghans not to leave the country and return to live in their homeland. He reiterated a general amnesty for all Afghan officials who worked with the former government.

He later said that "Our struggle was to form an Islamic government."