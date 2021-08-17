Afghanistan faced a rapid political, military collapse: NATO

Speaking in a news conference on Tue., Jens Stoltenberg Secretary-General of NATO blamed a "failure of Afghan leadership" for the nation's military collapse, stating that the alliance must also uncover flaws in its military training effort.

He said that North Atlantic Council has met to discuss Afghanistan, calling the situation there "extremely serious and unpredictable.

NATO will maintain its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, he emphasized.

Activities at Kabul Airport will resume by process of time, he said, adding that NATO allies will send more aircrafts to the airport.

He further called on Taliban to keep the entrances to the airport open.

The transfer of power must be peaceful and move towards an inclusive government, without retaliation, he said, stating that the new government must respect rights of all Afghan people and prevent isolation of Afghanistan.

“We faced a major dilemma, either leave Afghanistan or stay and engage in an unfinished mission. We were not supposed to stay in Afghanistan forever,” he continued.

The Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization claimed that what is happening in Afghanistan is a catastrophe! NATO will try for human rights and women's rights as well!

