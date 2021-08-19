Coronavirus death toll in Iran tops 100,255

According to the statement released on Thursday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,587,683 with the death toll standing at 100,255.

Over the last 24 hours, 31,266 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,603 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

7,538 patients are in critical condition while 3,840,568 patients have recovered, the statement added.

So far more than 27.57 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, the ministry noted.

