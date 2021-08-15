Afghanistan capital Kabul falls to Taliban: Spox

Accordingly, Taliban have now announced in a statement to its forces to enter Afghan capital Kabul.

Taliban issued a statement on Sun., announcing that the Group’s forces enter Kabul to prevent chaos and looting, Al Jazeera reported.

Taliban forces surrounded Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday as the world waited to see what negotiations around a transfer of power would result in.

The armed group seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, sending thousands of internally displaced people fleeing the fighting to Kabul, seeking safety.

In spite of hundreds of billions of dollars spent by the US and NATO to build up Afghan security forces, the Taliban swiftly defeated, co-opted, or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swaths of the country.

Taliban forces remained “at the city’s gates” as sporadic gunfire was heard in streets that were largely quiet.

