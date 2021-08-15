Iran welcomes forming Coordination Council by Afghan leaders

In a tweet on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “Violence & war—like occupation—never solve problems. Iran welcomes announcement by @KarzaiH on forming a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders.”

“We hope that it can lead to dialogue & a peaceful transition in Afghanistan. Iran stands ready to continue its peacemaking efforts,” he added.

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran late on Sunday in a Persian tweet in response to the tweet of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai wrote about the formation of a Coordination Council in Afghanistan, “Violence and war, like occupation, have never been and will never solve Afghanistan's problems.”

Hamid Karzai, former President of Afghanistan in a message announced, “Following the departure of Mr. Ashraf Ghani and responsible officials from Afghanistan, Coordination Council consisting of Abdullah Abdullah, Head of Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Leader of Islamic Party of Afghanistan and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai were formed in order to prevent chaos and reduce suffering of Afghan people and better manage the affairs related to the peaceful transfer of power.”

The Council calls on government security forces and Taliban to resolutely curb the chaos and incitement of irresponsible and unrelated individuals while maintaining restraint, the statement added.

