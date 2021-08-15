'US attitude towards Afghanistan irresponsible'

Mohammadreza Bahrami said it seems the future of Afghanistan relies on the Doha peace deal.

"The nature of the country's developments in the last two decades has undergone fundamental changes following the Doha talks," he said.

He noted that the first consequence of the Doha negotiations was securing the legitimacy of the Taliban under the support of the US.

"By making Doha talks public, the United States removed the most important barrier to have relations with the Taliban, and as a result, a kind of competition was created among different countries to engage with the Taliban, a competition that was the result of US' actions," he said.

The Iranian diplomat elsewhere described that although there were some US airstrikes against Taliban positions in recent weeks, this should by no means be translated as the US military return to Afghanistan.

Bahrami added that there is no doubt about accepting the Taliban as a reality in Afghanistan, but the problem is reaching an agreement on the mechanism of establishing a political structure in this country.

HJ/IRN84438019