Reports of clash between Taliban, Iran border guards rejected

Security sources have strongly dismissed reports by some anti-Iran media based in some European countries that a clash between the Taliban and Iranian border forces could have taken place at the Islam-Qala border.

Security sources told the Iranian news agency after follow-up, it was found out that one of the Taliban members had entered Iran by mistake and that the Iranian border guards informed him about border issues and laws and handed him over to the other side today.

The security sources said there were no reports of hostilities or clashes between the Taliban and Iranian border guards.

The security sources stressed there are no problems not only on the Dugharoon border gate (Islam Qala) but also on other Iranian shared borders with Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has from time to time stressed that there will be no threat to Iran from Afghanistan's soil.

